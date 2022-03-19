FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.