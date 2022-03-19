Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $63.11.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $474,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.