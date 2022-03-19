Financial Survey: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) vs. Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.08 $215.71 million $3.78 13.13

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes in developing vacant or raw land. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment consists of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and, to a lesser extent, unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

