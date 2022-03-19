FIO Protocol Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $41.22 million and $3.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002178 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003813 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,255,223 coins and its circulating supply is 482,361,088 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

