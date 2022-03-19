First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.71. 6,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.