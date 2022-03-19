First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 223,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

