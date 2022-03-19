First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Lifted by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

