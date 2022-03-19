First United Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,698. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

