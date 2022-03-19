First United Bank & Trust Buys 238 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.