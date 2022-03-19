First United Bank & Trust Buys 257 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.85. 601,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.