First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.