First United Bank & Trust Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.31. 22,635,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,656,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

