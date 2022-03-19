First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 161,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,865,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,897,210. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

