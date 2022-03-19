First United Bank & Trust Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 274,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,423. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

