First United Bank & Trust Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.35. 993,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,242. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

