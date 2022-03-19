Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

