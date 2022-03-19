Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.05.

Shares of FIVN opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 907.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

