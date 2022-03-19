Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

NYSE FND traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $103.64. 708,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.49.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

