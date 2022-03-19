Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $993,727.20 and approximately $603,968.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,904.18 or 0.99666510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041428 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

