Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.79

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7908 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.
Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FORTY opened at $104.46 on Friday. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
