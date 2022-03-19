Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.79

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7908 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

FORTY opened at $104.46 on Friday. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at $310,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.