Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,186 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,637. The firm has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.01 and a twelve month high of $510.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

