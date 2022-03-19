Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

