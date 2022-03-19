Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.