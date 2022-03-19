Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,603 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.