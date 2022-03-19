Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 129 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $409.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.11 and a 200-day moving average of $436.10.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

