Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.