Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 335 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in HEICO were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $118.52 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

