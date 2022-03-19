Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 932 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after acquiring an additional 433,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

