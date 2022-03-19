Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 53.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 10,153,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

