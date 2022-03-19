Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,690,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,648. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

