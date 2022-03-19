Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.82. 1,116,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,556. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

