Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,048. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

