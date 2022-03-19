Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $16.84 on Friday, hitting $589.09. 2,600,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $434.63 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

