Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 9,092 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,817,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.