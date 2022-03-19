Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.