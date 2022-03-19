Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
