Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

