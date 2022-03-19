Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRG. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 586,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Franchise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

