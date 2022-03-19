Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 7,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,661. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.