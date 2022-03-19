Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Financial Analysis

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 5.60 -$73.93 million N/A N/A

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,394.10%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

