FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “
RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.63.
About FreightCar America (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
