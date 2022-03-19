FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

