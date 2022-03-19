Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 556,455 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,455 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in View were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIEW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $3,071,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $11,136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $3,993,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of View by 233.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

