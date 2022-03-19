Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $42,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

