Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $30.54 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,671 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,193 shares of company stock valued at $734,714. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.