Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $35,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of AIT opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

