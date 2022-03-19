Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 372,216 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Euronav Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.