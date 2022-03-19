Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 52,752 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,752 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

