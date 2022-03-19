Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $50.44 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 249.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Trade Desk by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

