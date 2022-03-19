Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $931,931.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.