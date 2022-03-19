Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $275,331 over the last three months. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

