F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

